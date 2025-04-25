ANZAC Day Remembered at Thai Landmark: Australian and New Zealand Embassies Lead Crossroads Commemoration

The Australian Embassy and the Embassy of New Zealand in Thailand have jointly held a poignant memorial service at the River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi province to mark ANZAC Day.
More than a thousand individuals gathered at the historic Hellfire Pass in Kanchanaburi today (April 25th), the site of the former Thai-Burma Railway, for the annual ANZAC Day commemoration.
ANZAC Day is observed each year to honour those who have served in times of war and peace, as well as those currently serving in the armed forces. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) at Gallipoli.
Australia's Ambassador to Thailand, Dr Angela McDonald PSM, emphasised the significance of the event, stating: "We stand together at this poignant site to remember those who have served their country and those who continue to serve today."
"Their courage, sacrifice, and profound service, whether in wartime, humanitarian missions, or peacekeeping operations, will be forever etched in the annals of history and in our hearts. We will never forget their contributions," Ambassador McDonald added.
Attendees included representatives from the Australian and New Zealand governments and military, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and members of the public who arrived early in the morning to pay their respects.
Chief of the Australian Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN, lauded the bravery and sacrifices of generations of Australians.
"Today, we remember the more than 103,000 Australians who have given their lives for our nation, both at home and abroad," Admiral Johnston said.
New Zealand's Ambassador to Thailand, Jonathan Kings, noted that over 30,000 New Zealand soldiers have perished in wars and conflicts since 1915.
"ANZAC Day is a moment for us to pause and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," Ambassador Kings stated.
"Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou – we will remember them."
During the dawn ceremony, government officials and distinguished guests laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen. This was followed by the playing of the "Last Post" and a minute's silence observed by all present.