ANZAC Day Remembered at Thai Landmark: Australian and New Zealand Embassies Lead Crossroads Commemoration

The Australian Embassy and the Embassy of New Zealand in Thailand have jointly held a poignant memorial service at the River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi province to mark ANZAC Day.

More than a thousand individuals gathered at the historic Hellfire Pass in Kanchanaburi today (April 25th), the site of the former Thai-Burma Railway, for the annual ANZAC Day commemoration.

ANZAC Day is observed each year to honour those who have served in times of war and peace, as well as those currently serving in the armed forces. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) at Gallipoli.

Australia's Ambassador to Thailand, Dr Angela McDonald PSM, emphasised the significance of the event, stating: "We stand together at this poignant site to remember those who have served their country and those who continue to serve today."

