Authorities search for Tourists who drank beer in the sea at Phi Phi Island

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reported progress in a case involving tourists seen consuming alcoholic beverages within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province.
Saengsuree Songthong, the park chief, confirmed that the offenders have already been fined.
The department's director-general has ordered stricter measures, instructing all tour operators to be notified and banning any vessels involved in violations from entering the park. Authorities are also gathering more information to take further legal action.
The tourists' actions were in violation of the National Park Act 2019, as well as regulations prohibiting the sale or consumption of alcohol within national park boundaries.
It has been reported that the boat driver from Phang Nga, who took foreign tourists to drink beer in the sea, served the drinks himself. Consequently, the authorities fined him 10,000 baht and issued a warning to the boat rental company.
The park chief reiterated that the park consistently reminds and informs tour operators, guides, and tourists about regulations on activities within national parks, through signage and direct notifications before entering the area to ensure full compliance.
In response to the incident, the Department's Director-General has instructed park authorities to issue a warning to all tour boat operators, urging them to enforce park regulations among their crews and tourists, particularly the ban on bringing and consuming alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the boat involved in the incident has been banned from entering the park.
The park has also coordinated with Phi Phi Island Police Station to investigate whether the tourists are still on the island. Additionally, the public, tour operators, and guides are encouraged to provide any information or tips about the group or any other violations to the park, so that authorities can take appropriate legal action and impose fines.
The Department of National Parks extends its gratitude to the concerned citizen who provided information, which contributed to swift action against the violators. Their involvement is essential in safeguarding and preserving Thailand’s natural resources.