Authorities search for Tourists who drank beer in the sea at Phi Phi Island

The tourists' actions were in violation of the National Park Act 2019, as well as regulations prohibiting the sale or consumption of alcohol within national park boundaries.

It has been reported that the boat driver from Phang Nga, who took foreign tourists to drink beer in the sea, served the drinks himself. Consequently, the authorities fined him 10,000 baht and issued a warning to the boat rental company.

The park chief reiterated that the park consistently reminds and informs tour operators, guides, and tourists about regulations on activities within national parks, through signage and direct notifications before entering the area to ensure full compliance.

In response to the incident, the Department's Director-General has instructed park authorities to issue a warning to all tour boat operators, urging them to enforce park regulations among their crews and tourists, particularly the ban on bringing and consuming alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the boat involved in the incident has been banned from entering the park.