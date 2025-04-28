Ayutthaya police’s loft-style room Facebook post goes viral

A police station in Ayutthaya has come up with an innovative idea to warn against law-breaking, offering “loft-style” free rooms for offenders in a viral Facebook post.
The Wang Noi Police Station effectively caught the attention of Thai netizens with a Facebook post on Saturday, offering a 31-square-metre one-bedroom unit with free breakfast — all at no charge.
The post, styled like a resort or hotel advertisement, stated that the only condition to be eligible for the free stay was to break the law. It featured two policemen standing solemnly in front of the station’s detention rooms.
"Loft-style bare-cement and minimal rooms for staying, with a corner for photo-taking, sized at 31 square metres, featuring a one-bedroom unit with toilet facilities and a washing area,” the post said.
"Free breakfast included. No view, but good ventilation. Surveillance by security cameras and 24-hour staff."
"Condition for free stay: Simply break any law."
"Immediate check-in with no deposit required."
"Check in on Saturday to enjoy a free stay on Sunday."
By noon on Monday, the post had drawn over 71,000 likes and 4,400 comments, and had been shared more than 12,000 times.
Some comments asked whether free Wi-Fi was available.
Another commenter asked whether there were special dance shows by traditional Thai dancers at night, apparently referring to ghosts.
Another asked what activities were available, while one asked whether the location was near an electric railway.