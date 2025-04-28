Ayutthaya police’s loft-style room Facebook post goes viral

A police station in Ayutthaya has come up with an innovative idea to warn against law-breaking, offering “loft-style” free rooms for offenders in a viral Facebook post.

The Wang Noi Police Station effectively caught the attention of Thai netizens with a Facebook post on Saturday, offering a 31-square-metre one-bedroom unit with free breakfast — all at no charge.

The post, styled like a resort or hotel advertisement, stated that the only condition to be eligible for the free stay was to break the law. It featured two policemen standing solemnly in front of the station’s detention rooms.