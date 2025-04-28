Jolly Good Show! 23 Dugongs Spotted Frolicking Off Thai Islands

Marine conservationists are celebrating after spotting a healthy pod of 23 dugongs gracefully swimming and feeding near the Thai islands of Koh Libong and Koh Muk.
The heartwarming discovery, made within the Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang province, suggests the gentle sea cows are exhibiting happy and secure behaviour, a positive sign of a thriving local ecosystem.
Jinda Srisuppatpong, head of the Marine National Park Research and Study Centre 3 (Trang), announced the findings on Sunday.
His team employed drone technology to survey the dugong population and the state of the seagrass, their primary food source, during high tide. The focus was on the waters surrounding Koh Libong and Koh Muk, key habitats for dugongs in the Trang Sea.
The aerial survey proved rather exciting for the research team. The drone captured remarkable images of a significant group of 23 dugongs.
Among them was a mother and her calf, observed swimming and feeding close to Koh Libong, indicating successful natural breeding in the area.
Furthermore, the researchers noted various contented dugong behaviours, such as feeding, social grouping, and their characteristic rolling movements.
Assessments of the dugongs' physical condition revealed that most were in a healthy, moderate state, neither too thin nor overly plump. Their breathing rates were a normal 3-4 breaths per five minutes, suggesting the pod is in generally good nick.
Adding to the good news, checks on the local seagrass beds revealed that spoon seagrass ( Halophila ovalis), the dugongs' main munch, is flourishing.
The plants were seen flowering, producing fruit, and sprouting new growth, a promising sign for the long-term food security of the dugong population.
The sighting of such a large pod of 23 dugongs, including a mother and calf, alongside the healthy seagrass, is being hailed as a significant success for marine and coastal conservation efforts within the Hat Chao Mai National Park.
The research centre and associated agencies are committed to continuing their conservation work, monitoring, and studies to safeguard these precious dugongs and their marine environment for the future.
The collaborative efforts of researchers across various sectors offer hope for the recovery of Thailand's dugong population and underscore the vital importance of protecting their habitats and feeding grounds to ensure their continued prosperity.