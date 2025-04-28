Jolly Good Show! 23 Dugongs Spotted Frolicking Off Thai Islands

Marine conservationists are celebrating after spotting a healthy pod of 23 dugongs gracefully swimming and feeding near the Thai islands of Koh Libong and Koh Muk.

The heartwarming discovery, made within the Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang province, suggests the gentle sea cows are exhibiting happy and secure behaviour, a positive sign of a thriving local ecosystem.

Jinda Srisuppatpong, head of the Marine National Park Research and Study Centre 3 (Trang), announced the findings on Sunday.

His team employed drone technology to survey the dugong population and the state of the seagrass, their primary food source, during high tide. The focus was on the waters surrounding Koh Libong and Koh Muk, key habitats for dugongs in the Trang Sea.

The aerial survey proved rather exciting for the research team. The drone captured remarkable images of a significant group of 23 dugongs.

Among them was a mother and her calf, observed swimming and feeding close to Koh Libong, indicating successful natural breeding in the area.

Furthermore, the researchers noted various contented dugong behaviours, such as feeding, social grouping, and their characteristic rolling movements.

