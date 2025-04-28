Three killed, one injured in two insurgency attacks in Yala

Two policemen and a defence volunteer were killed in two separate attacks by suspected Muslim insurgents in Yala province between Sunday midnight and Monday morning, police reported.

The first attack occurred shortly after midnight at a grocery shop on Yala-Bannang Sata Road in Tambon Taling Chan, Bannang Sata district.

The defence volunteer, identified as Thirawut Puttharat, 34, was killed just 300 metres from his base in Moo 1 village.

Police said Thirawut had left his base around midnight to buy items at the nearby shop. Upon his arrival, an unknown number of insurgents, apparently hiding in tall grass by the roadside, opened fire at his car, killing him in the driver’s seat. The attackers then set the vehicle ablaze before fleeing the scene.