Three killed, one injured in two insurgency attacks in Yala

Two policemen and a defence volunteer were killed in two separate attacks by suspected Muslim insurgents in Yala province between Sunday midnight and Monday morning, police reported.
The first attack occurred shortly after midnight at a grocery shop on Yala-Bannang Sata Road in Tambon Taling Chan, Bannang Sata district.
The defence volunteer, identified as Thirawut Puttharat, 34, was killed just 300 metres from his base in Moo 1 village.
Police said Thirawut had left his base around midnight to buy items at the nearby shop. Upon his arrival, an unknown number of insurgents, apparently hiding in tall grass by the roadside, opened fire at his car, killing him in the driver’s seat. The attackers then set the vehicle ablaze before fleeing the scene.
The car was completely destroyed by the fire, and Thirawut's body was burned beyond recognition. Defence volunteers at the base were unable to assist as the insurgents fired shots to intimidate them.
The second attack took place at around 9:30am in Yala’s Than To district. Insurgents detonated a homemade bomb buried by the roadside, targeting a border patrol police unit’s pickup truck.
The blast created a large crater in the road and hurled the pickup several metres away, flipping it upside down.
Pol Senior Sgt Major Issaret Intharapet and Pol Cpl Monpithak Phetnui were killed instantly, while Pol Cpl Phanuwat Wetpasarn sustained severe injuries.
The violent attacks occurred despite Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s orders to tighten security measures following a previous incident where Buddhist monks and novices were fired upon during alms collection, resulting in the death of a novice.
Phumtham has reiterated the Thai government’s commitment to continuing peace dialogue with insurgent groups, but violence has persisted unabated.