Mobile users urged to prepare for disaster alert system test

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB) is encouraging mobile users to prepare their phones for an upcoming test of the emergency alert system via SMS, following the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and severely affected Thailand on March 28.

The bureau on Monday posted on its social media accounts, advising users to activate the cell broadcast service, a technology that allows mobile network operators to send short text messages simultaneously to users in a specific area, ahead of the public trial.

For iOS users, the CIB explained that they need to go to the Settings section, tap General, and then About, and that a pop-up will appear requesting an update; users should tap Agree.

After that, they should return to Settings, go to Notifications, scroll down to find the TH-ALERT section, and enable both Amber Alerts and Emergency Alerts, the bureau said, noting that this setup is available only for devices running iOS 18 or later and will not work on models older than the iPhone X.