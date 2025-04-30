10 northern provinces brace for landslides and flash floods until Thursday

The Department of Mineral Resources has issued an urgent warning for 10 provinces in Northern and Central Thailand to prepare for potential landslides and flash floods between April 29 and May 1.

The provinces at high risk include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Phitsanulok, and Uthai Thani.

The department’s Geohazard Operation Center announced that residents in the affected provinces should stay alert to the risks of landslides and sudden flooding until Thursday.

The department has asked volunteers in these areas to actively monitor the situation and measure rainfall continuously in order to provide early warnings to residents in vulnerable zones.

Meanwhile, the center will continue tracking rainfall and soil conditions to assess risks and provide timely updates to relevant authorities and the public.