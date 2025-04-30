Prachin Buri governor cancels appointment of Chinese advisor

The governor of Prachin Buri has cancelled the appointment of a Chinese man as his advisor after the decision, made last week, drew strong criticism.

Governor Wiraphan Dee-on signed an order on Tuesday to revoke the appointment of Jungcheng Zhu as one of his six advisors. On 11 April, Wiraphan had issued an order appointing five Thai nationals and Zhu as his advisors.

The appointment was met with strong backlash from the popular Facebook page CSI LA, which questioned why a foreigner needed to be appointed as an advisor. The page also expressed concern that Chinese funding might begin to exert influence on local governments. The post sparked further criticism from Thai social media users targeting the Prachin Buri governor.