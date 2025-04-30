Chiang Rai governor tells Sai river encroachers to vacate for flood embankment work

The governor of Chiang Rai on Wednesday partly blamed encroachers along the Sai River in Mae Sai district for Tuesday’s flooding and ordered them to remove all illegal structures to allow for the construction of a reinforced flood embankment, scheduled for completion by 20 June.

Governor Charin Thongsuk stated that encroachment on the Sai River had obstructed water flow and hindered dredging efforts. He urged those responsible to dismantle all buildings and structures encroaching on the river to allow the necessary dredging and embankment work to proceed.