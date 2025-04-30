Chiang Rai governor tells Sai river encroachers to vacate for flood embankment work

The governor of Chiang Rai on Wednesday partly blamed encroachers along the Sai River in Mae Sai district for Tuesday’s flooding and ordered them to remove all illegal structures to allow for the construction of a reinforced flood embankment, scheduled for completion by 20 June.
Governor Charin Thongsuk stated that encroachment on the Sai River had obstructed water flow and hindered dredging efforts. He urged those responsible to dismantle all buildings and structures encroaching on the river to allow the necessary dredging and embankment work to proceed.
On Tuesday, the Sai River overflowed, flooding the Sai Lom Joi Market, the Mai Lung Khon community, and other riverside communities in Mae Sai district. By Wednesday, water levels had receded.
The governor explained that heavy rainfall—measuring over 69 millimetres—on the Myanmar side of the border caused the river to swell. Additionally, previous runoff from Myanmar had deposited mud, making the river shallower and contributing to the overflow.
Charin said that once the encroaching structures are removed, the authorities will reinforce the embankment along the riverbank, aiming to complete the work by 20 June to prevent further flooding in the area.
He added that the Mae Sai district office and other local government agencies had been instructed to engage with the encroachers and seek their cooperation in clearing the riverbank.
Meanwhile, the Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office warned local residents to prepare for further heavy rainfall through to Thursday.