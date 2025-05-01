Somsak threatens disciplinary action against \'drunk driving\' hospital director

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Thursday vowed severe disciplinary action against a district hospital director in Chaiyaphum, who allegedly hit and injured two television cameramen and reportedly attempted to avoid a blood alcohol test.
Somsak stated that the unnamed hospital director will face full legal consequences, including charges of alleged drink-driving, obstruction of a breathalyser test, and unauthorised use of a hospital vehicle outside office hours.
Although the director allegedly delayed the breathalyser test for around three hours, the final reading showed a blood alcohol content of 119 milligrammes percent.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday at a roadside food shop in Tambon Nai Mueang, Mueang District, Chaiyaphum Province. The two injured cameramen were identified as Es, from Amarin TV, and Thossawat, from Thairath TV. They were in Chaiyaphum covering an annual cultural festival.
While ordering food on the pavement outside the shop, a speeding Toyota Fortuner crashed into them, propelling them inside the premises. Both were seriously injured and rushed to Chaiyaphum Provincial Hospital.
The SUV bore markings indicating it belonged to the Ministry of Public Health, confirming it was an official vehicle.
Police reported that the hospital director had driven from a nearby restaurant and failed to slow down before the crash. He was taken to Mueang Police Station for questioning and a blood alcohol test.
At the station, the director allegedly attempted to delay testing by repeatedly using the toilet and consuming yoghurt and water. He agreed to take the breathalyser three hours later.
Pol Col Prasit Premkamol, commander of Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station, said no formal charges had yet been filed. Authorities are awaiting official blood test results from the provincial hospital to confirm the alcohol level.
Once results are confirmed, the director is expected to be charged with drink-driving causing injury, said Pol Col Prasit.
Minister Somsak emphasised that the hospital director would face a comprehensive disciplinary investigation for all improper actions. He also instructed the director of Chaiyaphum Provincial Hospital to personally visit the injured cameramen and ensure they receive full medical treatment free of charge.