Somsak threatens disciplinary action against \'drunk driving\' hospital director

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Thursday vowed severe disciplinary action against a district hospital director in Chaiyaphum, who allegedly hit and injured two television cameramen and reportedly attempted to avoid a blood alcohol test.

Hospital Director Faces Legal and Disciplinary Action

Somsak stated that the unnamed hospital director will face full legal consequences, including charges of alleged drink-driving, obstruction of a breathalyser test, and unauthorised use of a hospital vehicle outside office hours.

Although the director allegedly delayed the breathalyser test for around three hours, the final reading showed a blood alcohol content of 119 milligrammes percent.