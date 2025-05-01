Mother to end palliative care for drink-driving victim after 11 years

After more than a decade of caring for her daughter left severely disabled by a drink-driving accident, a mother has made the painful decision to discontinue palliative care, allowing her daughter, Cartoon, to pass away peacefully.

On Thursday, the administrator of a Facebook page that has supported Cartoon’s mother over the past 11 years posted an emotional update. The post revealed that the single mother had decided to end her daughter’s life-support treatment, which had kept the girl alive since she was struck by a reckless driver in 2014.

The page, titlled Mother’s Grill Steak House, explained that the mother would keep her daughter on life support for a few more days to allow family members to say their final goodbyes.