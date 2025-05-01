Mother to end palliative care for drink-driving victim after 11 years

After more than a decade of caring for her daughter left severely disabled by a drink-driving accident, a mother has made the painful decision to discontinue palliative care, allowing her daughter, Cartoon, to pass away peacefully.
On Thursday, the administrator of a Facebook page that has supported Cartoon’s mother over the past 11 years posted an emotional update. The post revealed that the single mother had decided to end her daughter’s life-support treatment, which had kept the girl alive since she was struck by a reckless driver in 2014.
The page, titlled Mother’s Grill Steak House, explained that the mother would keep her daughter on life support for a few more days to allow family members to say their final goodbyes.
The admin also noted that the mother still owes a significant amount in hospital bills. Donations are being welcomed to help clear the debt before the daughter is released from hospital care.
The girl, now 16, had been bedridden since the age of five, suffering from severe brain damage, blindness, and complications that ultimately led to lung failure requiring ventilation. Once the ventilator is removed, she is expected to pass away.
After consulting with Cartoon’s grandparents, the mother concluded that her daughter had endured enough suffering and made the heart-wrenching choice not to prolong her life any further.
Cartoon’s case has come to symbolise deep injustice in Thai society, where victims continue to suffer while those responsible often go unpunished. The story has sparked renewed public outrage and sympathy over the treatment of victims of drink-driving accidents.
September 19, 2014
A pickup truck modified for racing crashed into the Lung Yai steak shop on Soi Ekkachai 119, in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district.
Cartoon’s father, Phanuthat, was killed while shielding his daughter. Five-year-old Cartoon sustained 75% brain damage, lost her sight and speech, and became permanently bedridden.
2015
The Thonburi Criminal Court sentenced the driver, Namphueng, to one year in prison and ordered her to pay 6.3 to 6.5 million baht in compensation.
Namphueng never paid any compensation. Asset checks revealed that she and her husband had transferred their property to avoid seizure.
2016
Cartoon became completely blind and suffered permanent brain damage. Her care required constant attention from her mother. Namphueng never contacted the family to apologise or offer compensation.
2019
A popular Facebook page posted images of Namphueng living a luxurious lifestyle—wearing gold necklaces and holidaying at resorts.
February 2024
Another viral Facebook post showed Namphueng happily visiting resorts with her husband.
September 2024
The Justice Minister offered to use the Justice Ministry’s Victim Fund to help the mother with massive medical debts. However, the fund could not be accessed as the statute of limitations had expired.
September 19, 2024
Cartoon’s mother announced she would no longer pursue legal action or compensation from Namphueng.
Backlash and Clarification
Following the mother’s announcement to end her daughter’s treatment, some netizens criticised her, questioning how donated funds had been used.
In response, the page admin clarified that all donations had gone toward Cartoon’s extensive medical care, which included long-term hospitalisation, medication, and equipment.