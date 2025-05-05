Canadian Sailor Found Safe After Boat Goes Missing Off Phuket Coast

A Canadian man who went missing after setting sail from Phuket on his catamaran has been found safe and well on a nearby island.
Jonn Gregory had departed Chalong Bay on the vessel "LILI PUT" on Friday morning, intending to reach Racha Yai Island, a popular destination for tourists.
Concerns were raised on Sunday when contact with Gregory was lost, prompting his family to seek assistance through the Canadian Embassy.
Thai maritime authorities swiftly launched a search operation, coordinating with local fishing boats and speedboats after the last known location of the catamaran was pinpointed west of Racha Yai Island at at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Radio contact attempts proved unsuccessful, intensifying concerns for the sailor's welfare.
However, relief came late yesterday afternoon when the Phuket Info Center Facebook page reported that the "LILI PUT" had been located anchored off Racha Noi Island since midday. The sole occupant, Gregory, was found to be unharmed and capable of looking after himself, having apparently moored the vessel to a buoy independently.