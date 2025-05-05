Thailand Swelters as Temperatures Soar; Heavy Downpours Hit South

Thailand is experiencing a spell of variable weather, with scorching temperatures recorded in several regions while the south has been hit by significant rainfall.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that the highest temperature yesterday, May 4th, reached 38.5 degrees Celsius in Nok Mueang, Surin province.

In the Bangkok Metropolitan Area and surrounding provinces, the mercury peaked at a still considerable 34.9 degrees Celsius at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan.