Thailand Swelters as Temperatures Soar; Heavy Downpours Hit South

Thailand is experiencing a spell of variable weather, with scorching temperatures recorded in several regions while the south has been hit by significant rainfall.
The Thai Meteorological Department reported that the highest temperature yesterday, May 4th, reached 38.5 degrees Celsius in Nok Mueang, Surin province.
In the Bangkok Metropolitan Area and surrounding provinces, the mercury peaked at a still considerable 34.9 degrees Celsius at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan.
Meanwhile, the south of the country saw substantial rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 7:00 AM today.
The highest recorded rainfall was a significant 95.0 millimetres in Mueang Satun district, Satun province.
Bangkok also experienced unsettled conditions, with light to moderate rain and some heavy downpours, the highest accumulation being 50.5 millimetres in the Wang Thonglang district.
The top ten hottest areas in Thailand on April 4th were: