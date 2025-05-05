Industry Ministry raids 2 plants, finds steel rule violations

Thitipat Chotidechachainan, Head of the Minister of Industry’s working group and leader of the Ministry’s “Sud-Soi” task force, led an inspection of Thaixing Steel Co., Ltd. and Yongxing Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd., located in Hua Wa Subdistrict, Sri Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province, last week.
The inspection, conducted in coordination with relevant agencies, aimed to assess whether the companies were operating in compliance with legal requirements and product standards.
"Initial findings indicate that both factories failed to meet several regulatory criteria," said Akanat Promphan, Minister of Industry. "This includes environmental impact concerns, for which the team has issued guidance for corrective action. Legal proceedings have been initiated for the unauthorised use of machinery, as well as for conducting scrap metal and electronic waste sorting and compression activities outside their permitted zones."
Regarding steel product quality, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has collected product samples for further testing in collaboration with the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand (ISIT).
Thitipat stated that the inspection found Thaixing Steel —a manufacturer of steel wire and structural steel with a production capacity of 5,873 tons per day—in violation of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. Specifically, a pile of waste from the cooling water treatment system did not comply with environmental standards. Officials ordered the company to take corrective measures.
Meanwhile, Yongxing Steel (Thailand), which produces steel billets and wire-based products such as welding rods, nails, and wire mesh (capacity: 3,060 tons/day), was found to have altered its machinery lineup without notifying authorities.
Furthermore, the company was found operating facilities related to industrial waste under categories 64, 105, and 106 without the required licenses—offences punishable under the Factory Act with up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht per count, or both.
She added that officials also discovered imported steel scrap contaminated with electronic waste and plastic debris. Over 40,000 tons of scrap were seized for further examination. The seizure was formally recorded at Rabo Phai Police Station in Prachinburi. Authorities filed charges for unauthorised possession of hazardous waste (Type 3), in violation of the Hazardous Substances Act, which carries penalties of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
The steel product standards from both facilities are still under review, pending test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand.
“Our mission as the 'Sud-Soi Task Force' is to ensure businesses comply strictly with all relevant laws and regulations,” Thitipat said. “This is especially urgent as we address issues surrounding substandard steel products, in line with the Industry Minister’s policy to eliminate illegal ‘zero-coin’ operations, protect public safety, and transform the industrial sector into a cleaner, more transparent, and modern economy.”