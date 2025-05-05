Industry Ministry raids 2 plants, finds steel rule violations

Thitipat Chotidechachainan, Head of the Minister of Industry’s working group and leader of the Ministry’s “Sud-Soi” task force, led an inspection of Thaixing Steel Co., Ltd. and Yongxing Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd., located in Hua Wa Subdistrict, Sri Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province, last week.

The inspection, conducted in coordination with relevant agencies, aimed to assess whether the companies were operating in compliance with legal requirements and product standards.

"Initial findings indicate that both factories failed to meet several regulatory criteria," said Akanat Promphan, Minister of Industry. "This includes environmental impact concerns, for which the team has issued guidance for corrective action. Legal proceedings have been initiated for the unauthorised use of machinery, as well as for conducting scrap metal and electronic waste sorting and compression activities outside their permitted zones."