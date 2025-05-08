Summer storms, heavy rains, and heatwaves expected across Thailand

It urged residents in these areas to be cautious of severe weather and take care of their health due to fluctuating conditions.
Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf are expected to weaken, resulting in reduced rainfall. However, isolated heavy showers are still possible along the west coast of the South, the department said.
People in these areas should be aware of the risk of heavy rain accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and lowlands, it added.
Wave heights in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to be around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels in these waters should avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department warned.
Additionally, from Friday to Monday (Mayh 9–12), a moderate high-pressure system from China is forecast to extend into Vietnam and the South China Sea, where hot to very hot weather persists. This will bring outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning—initially affecting the Northeast, then expanding to most other regions except the South, the department said.
During said period, the southwesterly wind over the Andaman Sea and the South will strengthen again, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers to southern Thailand, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-28 degrees Celsius, maximum 37-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 34-38°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-36°C.