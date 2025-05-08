Summer storms, heavy rains, and heatwaves expected across Thailand

It urged residents in these areas to be cautious of severe weather and take care of their health due to fluctuating conditions.

Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf are expected to weaken, resulting in reduced rainfall. However, isolated heavy showers are still possible along the west coast of the South, the department said.

People in these areas should be aware of the risk of heavy rain accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and lowlands, it added.

Wave heights in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to be around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels in these waters should avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department warned.