Suphan Buri temple buys 2,000 kgs of watermelons to support farmers

A well-known temple in Suphan Buri has purchased 2,000 kilogrammes of watermelons from local farmers to help offload unsold produce amid a glut in supply, the Suphan Buri administration reported.
The Public Relations Office of the Suphan Buri administration announced on its official Facebook page on Thursday that the abbot of Wat Pa Lelai Worawihan, located in the province’s Mueang district, bought two tonnes of watermelons to support struggling farmers.
The announcement did not specify the purchase price offered by the temple, but noted that a surplus in watermelon production had caused farmgate prices to fall from 8 baht per kilogramme to just 5 baht. Despite the lower prices, many farmers were still unable to sell their crops due to excessive supply.
The 91-year-old abbot, Phratham Phutthimongkol, has already distributed 1,000 kilogrammes of the watermelons at the temple. The remaining tonne will be given to tourists and worshippers visiting the large Buddha image carved into a cliff in Suphan Buri’s U Thong district.
Wat Pa Lelai is not the only temple stepping in to help watermelon growers during this time of hardship.
On Tuesday, two temples in Ratchaburi province also bought large quantities of watermelons to give away to their congregations.
The abbot of Pupahang Wong Wanaram temple in Pak Tho district said his temple had purchased three tonnes of watermelons on Tuesday and planned to buy two more tonnes on Thursday to assist local farmers.
Similarly, the abbot of Wat Hin Kong in Ratchaburi’s Mueang district bought two tonnes of watermelons to distribute to temple-goers, providing direct support to those affected by falling prices.