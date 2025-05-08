Suphan Buri temple buys 2,000 kgs of watermelons to support farmers

A well-known temple in Suphan Buri has purchased 2,000 kilogrammes of watermelons from local farmers to help offload unsold produce amid a glut in supply, the Suphan Buri administration reported.

The Public Relations Office of the Suphan Buri administration announced on its official Facebook page on Thursday that the abbot of Wat Pa Lelai Worawihan, located in the province’s Mueang district, bought two tonnes of watermelons to support struggling farmers.

Watermelon Prices Plummet Amid Oversupply

The announcement did not specify the purchase price offered by the temple, but noted that a surplus in watermelon production had caused farmgate prices to fall from 8 baht per kilogramme to just 5 baht. Despite the lower prices, many farmers were still unable to sell their crops due to excessive supply.