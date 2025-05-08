Southern police chief: Same insurgent groups behind 18 recent attacks in deep South

The chief of Provincial Police Bureau 9 said on Thursday that long-active insurgent cells were responsible for the 18 recent attacks across Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, including incidents targeting monks and civilians.
Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of the bureau responsible for security in Thailand’s deep South, added that police had joined forces with military personnel to conduct three search operations, resulting in the detention of 17 suspects.
Piyawat said the 17 individuals were suspected of being involved in the recent wave of violence. He noted that several of their statements had proven useful to investigators, but authorities still needed to collect more evidence to strengthen the cases.
He did not clarify whether the detained individuals were merely sympathisers or suspected insurgents.
Speaking at the Forward Command of Provincial Police Bureau 9, Piyawat stated that since 18 April, 18 violent incidents have occurred in the deep South. On that date, an Islamic teacher was shot and killed, followed by multiple bomb attacks targeting police officers.
Subsequently, the insurgent groups shifted their focus to civilians, including Buddhist monks and laypeople, Piyawat said.
In response to the escalation in violence, police, military, and Interior Ministry officials have increased security efforts in the region. According to Piyawat, the three agencies have divided the region into zones, with each responsible for maintaining security in their assigned areas.
He added that forensic officers are now examining evidence collected from the attack sites. Preliminary results indicate that the recent attacks were carried out by the same groups already subject to existing arrest warrants.