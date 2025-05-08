Southern police chief: Same insurgent groups behind 18 recent attacks in deep South

The chief of Provincial Police Bureau 9 said on Thursday that long-active insurgent cells were responsible for the 18 recent attacks across Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, including incidents targeting monks and civilians.

Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of the bureau responsible for security in Thailand’s deep South, added that police had joined forces with military personnel to conduct three search operations, resulting in the detention of 17 suspects.

17 Detained in Ongoing Investigation

Piyawat said the 17 individuals were suspected of being involved in the recent wave of violence. He noted that several of their statements had proven useful to investigators, but authorities still needed to collect more evidence to strengthen the cases.