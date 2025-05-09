Thai Meteorological Department warns of widespread summer storms across regions

These conditions are attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending into Vietnam and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather continues, the department said.
People in affected areas are advised to beware of severe weather by staying clear of outdoor spaces, large trees, and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and livestock, it added.
Meanwhile, westerly and southerly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to bring thundershowers to those areas. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are forecast to reach about 1 metre in height and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to avoid stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-28 degrees Celsius, maximum 38-41°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day with scattered thunderstorm, gusty winds and hails in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Kalasin, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-28°C, maximum 38-40°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot day with scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 35-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 27-28°C, maximum 37-39°C.