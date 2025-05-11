High-risk groups for influenza in Tak offered free vaccination

More than 7,000 free influenza vaccine doses are being distributed to people in seven high-risk groups across Tak province, with the campaign targeting three main flu variants for the 2025 season.

The vaccinations have been available since May 1 at local clinics in the province’s Mueang district and will continue until August 31 or until supplies run out, according to Somdejphrajaotaksin Maharaj Hospital.

High-risk groups include adults over 65, children under five, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, individuals with weakened immune systems (including HIV patients), and those classified as obese with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 kg/m² or higher.

Healthcare workers and individuals living in group settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities are also considered high risk and are encouraged to get vaccinated.