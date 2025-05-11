High-risk groups for influenza in Tak offered free vaccination

More than 7,000 free influenza vaccine doses are being distributed to people in seven high-risk groups across Tak province, with the campaign targeting three main flu variants for the 2025 season.
The vaccinations have been available since May 1 at local clinics in the province’s Mueang district and will continue until August 31 or until supplies run out, according to Somdejphrajaotaksin Maharaj Hospital.
High-risk groups include adults over 65, children under five, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, individuals with weakened immune systems (including HIV patients), and those classified as obese with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 kg/m² or higher.
Healthcare workers and individuals living in group settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities are also considered high risk and are encouraged to get vaccinated.
Free vaccinations are available from 1–3 pm at Taksin Primary Care Cluster clinics in Hua Diad, Rahang, Nong Luang, and Chiang Ngoen sub-districts, the hospital said.
Ban Khlong Khayang Phrong Sub-district Health Promoting Hospital will offer flu jabs on May 14–15, followed by other Health Promoting Hospitals in sub-districts including Baan Lansang (May 15), Chalad (May 20), Banthamaidang (May 20), and Ban Pak Huai Mae Tho (May 21).
Additional health facilities in Tak’s city area will begin distributing vaccines in late May or early June, said the hospital, asking the public to stay tuned for updates.
For inquiries, call 055-511024 ext. 1051 during business hours.