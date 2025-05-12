KingKitchen apologises to communities over furniture factory fire impact

KingKitchen Thailand on Monday issued an apology to residents living near its furniture factory in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, following the environmental impact caused by a major fire at the plant.

Fire Broke Out at Warehouse on Sunday

The company, a subsidiary of Siam and Home Co. Ltd, stated in its official announcement that the fire began at 4 PM on Sunday at the warehouse located on Soi Chalerm Krung 55.

KingKitchen confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported. By Monday evening, the fire had still not been completely extinguished. The company expressed its gratitude to firefighters and volunteers working to contain the blaze.