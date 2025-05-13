Jon Ungphakorn, former Bangkok Senator and civil society leader, dies at 77

Jon was the eldest son of Puey Ungphakorn, economist and former Governor of the Bank of Thailand, and Margaret Ungphakorn. He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Sussex in the UK.
After completing his studies in electrical engineering, Jon became a physics lecturer for medical students at Mahidol University for five years. He was recognized as a passionate young teacher who strongly supported student activities.
During the politically turbulent times of the October 14, 1973, and October 6, 1976, he moved to the UK with his father. While in England, Jon, his father, his brother, and a group of Thai expatriates published a newsletter called Mit Thai ("Thai Friends") to disseminate information about Thailand to the Thai diaspora and the international community. They also assisted student activists who had fled political persecution.
Jon later returned to Thailand to become the first director of the Thai Volunteer Service Foundation (TVS), during the same period that Phumtham Wechayachai served as deputy director. He spent over a decade there nurturing young people to work in and with rural communities.
Subsequently, he shifted focus to the Access to AIDS Care and Support project, which provided support for people living with HIV and promoted understanding and awareness in Thai society. In 1991, he co-founded and served as director of the AIDS Access Foundation until 2000.
In 2000, Jon was elected by the people to serve as a Senator representing Bangkok, a position he held until 2006.
In 2004, he and a group of colleagues co-founded the online news outlet Prachatai, and he also helped establish several civil society organizations, including iLaw (Internet Law Reform Dialogue).
Jon is married and has three children.