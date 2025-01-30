Civil groups seek 50,000 signatures against casino legalisation

A network of Thai civil organisations has initiated a campaign to collect 50,000 signatures for a public referendum on the government’s proposal to legalise casinos with entertainment complexes nationwide.

The campaign was launched by the Stop Gambling Foundation in Bangkok on Thursday, with backing from over a hundred legal experts, anti-gambling advocates and representatives from various institutions and professional groups.

Assoc Prof Chidtawan Chanakul from Kasetsart University's Faculty of Economics, said the draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act should undergo a referendum process, as it was not mentioned by any of the government coalition parties while campaigning for the 2023 general election.

On January 13, the Cabinet approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act in principle, paving the way for casinos in Thailand. The draft law aims to legalise the country’s vast underground gambling industry by allowing the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue.