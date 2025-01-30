Civil groups seek 50,000 signatures against casino legalisation

A network of Thai civil organisations has initiated a campaign to collect 50,000 signatures for a public referendum on the government’s proposal to legalise casinos with entertainment complexes nationwide.
The campaign was launched by the Stop Gambling Foundation in Bangkok on Thursday, with backing from over a hundred legal experts, anti-gambling advocates and representatives from various institutions and professional groups.
Assoc Prof Chidtawan Chanakul from Kasetsart University's Faculty of Economics, said the draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act should undergo a referendum process, as it was not mentioned by any of the government coalition parties while campaigning for the 2023 general election.
On January 13, the Cabinet approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act in principle, paving the way for casinos in Thailand. The draft law aims to legalise the country’s vast underground gambling industry by allowing the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue.
Chidtawan noted that laws require all political parties to submit details of policies requiring state funding to the Election Commission, a requirement that no parties have fulfilled.
“The [government’s] approval of legal casinos and online gambling is dishonest and disrespectful towards voters,” she said. “This policy violates the rule of law and the government should revoke it, even if its principles have been approved."
She further argued that legalising casinos could have severe social and economic impacts, emphasising the necessity of public involvement in the decision-making process. While acknowledging that a referendum may require a budget of over 3 billion baht, she said it was essential, especially since casinos can have a far greater impact.
Thanakorn Komkris, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, added that the foundation was exercising its right under the Referendum Act of 2021, which mandates that the government cannot ignore the opinion of 50,000 voters.
The referendum will be titled, “Do you agree with the government's policy to increase gambling venues in the society?", and Thai voters will be invited to print out the form from the foundation’s website. They can then fill in the form and mail it to the foundation or its member organisations nationwide. Online submission is not available.
Thanakorn added that after obtaining the required 50,000 signatures opposing the draft bill, they will submit them to the Election Commission within 30 days. The motion to hold a public referendum will then be proposed to the Cabinet.