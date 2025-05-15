Two baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok, courier arrested

Two baby orangutans were rescued by Thai police, with assistance from international agencies, as they were about to be handed over to a buyer in Bangkok. A suspected courier was arrested at the scene.

Arrest Made at Bangkok Petrol Station

The suspect, Thanasit, 47, was arrested at a petrol station on Prasert Manukit Road, in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, after arriving on a motorcycle with the two baby orangutans placed in a basket strapped to the pillion seat.

International Agencies Support Wildlife Operation

Officers from Thailand’s Environmental Crime Suppression Division, along with officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), conducted the operation. The raid followed a tip-off from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wildlife Justice Commission (Netherlands), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).