Most parents trust public schools, survey finds

An opinion survey has found that most parents have concerns about the quality of education, yet the majority place more trust in public schools than in other types of schools.

The survey was conducted among 1,310 respondents nationwide between 12 and 14 May by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) in collaboration with the Thailand Education Partnership. The results were released on Sunday.

When asked whether they were concerned about their children's future with regard to access to education, educational equality, quality of education, and government policy and support, parents responded as follows: