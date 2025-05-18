Most parents trust public schools, survey finds

An opinion survey has found that most parents have concerns about the quality of education, yet the majority place more trust in public schools than in other types of schools.
The survey was conducted among 1,310 respondents nationwide between 12 and 14 May by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) in collaboration with the Thailand Education Partnership. The results were released on Sunday.
When asked whether they were concerned about their children's future with regard to access to education, educational equality, quality of education, and government policy and support, parents responded as follows:
When asked which type of school they believed would provide the best quality education for their children, parents responded:
When asked which factors were most important in selecting a school (multiple responses allowed), parents replied:
Asked whether they were able to send all children under their care to school, respondents answered:
Among the 339 respondents who were unable to send all or some of their children to school, the reasons given were:
Finally, when asked which organisations they believed could help improve the quality of education, parents replied: