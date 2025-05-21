Three Thai bank staff arrested for aiding Chinese call-centre scam gang

Three bank employees have been arrested for allegedly assisting a Chinese call-centre scam gang to open bank accounts in Thailand. However, Thai police were unable to detain 15 Chinese suspects who fled the country, reportedly withdrawing around 2.2 billion baht.

Details of the Arrests and Scam Operation

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the arrest of nine suspects—four Chinese nationals and five Thais—following suspicious money withdrawals by 15 Chinese tourists in March.

Pol Maj Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, TCSD commander, revealed that the 15 Chinese tourists opened 15 bank accounts with help from three bank employees in March. They withdrew 91 million baht in cash from bank counters and ATMs over two days before fleeing Thailand.