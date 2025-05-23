Heavy rainfall expected across Thailand until May 27 — Flash flood warnings issued

These conditions are attributed to the strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough will lie across upper Thailand and the upper South during this period, the department stated.

The public in affected areas is urged to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods, overflows, and landslides—particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to improve drainage systems in their fields to help mitigate potential impacts on crops and livestock.

In the South, stronger winds will generate waves up to 2 meters high in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 2 meters during thunderstorms. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, while small boats should remain ashore throughout the period, the department added.