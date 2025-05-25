Worker found dead after falling into pit at Orange Line construction Site

The accident occurred on May 19, during work to remove piles from a former pedestrian bridge along the Bang Khun Non–Thailand Cultural Centre section of the Orange Line.
Authorities said the worker plunged into a narrow shaft and was trapped deep underground.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up an emergency command centre shortly after the incident, with Pom Prap Sattru Phai district chief leading the operation. Rescue teams from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, local firefighters, volunteers, and the contractor worked around the clock under challenging conditions.
Authorities said the search was complicated by narrow, unstable ground and the need to ensure worker safety during excavation.
Crews eventually located the body at around 7.30pm on May 24. Recovery efforts were completed just after midnight on May 25.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which oversees the project, expressed its condolences and said it has instructed the contractor and project consultants to provide appropriate assistance to the victim’s family.
Wittaya Phanmongkhon, Deputy Governor and Acting Governor of MRTA, also thanked all agencies involved — including district officials, disaster response units, police, utility providers, and volunteers — as well as nearby residents who supported the rescue effort.