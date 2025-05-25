Worker found dead after falling into pit at Orange Line construction Site

The accident occurred on May 19, during work to remove piles from a former pedestrian bridge along the Bang Khun Non–Thailand Cultural Centre section of the Orange Line.

Authorities said the worker plunged into a narrow shaft and was trapped deep underground.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up an emergency command centre shortly after the incident, with Pom Prap Sattru Phai district chief leading the operation. Rescue teams from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, local firefighters, volunteers, and the contractor worked around the clock under challenging conditions.