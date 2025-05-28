One policeman killed, another injured in shootout with insurgents in Narathiwat

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28, 2025

One policeman killed and another seriously injured in a shootout with insurgents at a police booth in Narathiwat’s Chanae district on Wednesday morning.

A policeman was killed and another seriously injured when an unknown number of Muslim insurgents attacked a police booth at the entrance to a police station in Narathiwat’s Chanae district on Wednesday morning.

Police reported the attack occurred at around 8:39 am, when several insurgents opened fire on the police booth in Moo 3 village, Tambon Chanae, Chanae district.

Troops, defence volunteers and police stationed at the booth returned fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat about 15 minutes later.

After the insurgents withdrew, Police Sergeant Abdulloh Magaseng, 30, was found dead. He had been shot in the head and on the right side of his chest.

Another policeman, Police Sergeant Jessada Promrat, was shot in the right side of his chest, with the bullet passing through. He was rushed to Chana district hospital.
