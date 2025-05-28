One policeman killed, another injured in shootout with insurgents in Narathiwat

A policeman was killed and another seriously injured when an unknown number of Muslim insurgents attacked a police booth at the entrance to a police station in Narathiwat’s Chanae district on Wednesday morning.

Police reported the attack occurred at around 8:39 am, when several insurgents opened fire on the police booth in Moo 3 village, Tambon Chanae, Chanae district.

Troops, defence volunteers and police stationed at the booth returned fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat about 15 minutes later.