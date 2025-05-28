Two police pilots told friend of possible helicopter crash night before tragedy

A friend of the two Royal Thai Police pilots killed in a Bell 212 helicopter crash revealed that the pilots had discussed the high risk of a crash the night before the fatal incident.
Police Captain Sithit Amthanom, 37, posted on Facebook that the two pilots had told him on Friday night the Bell 212 helicopter was not fit for flying. The aircraft, part of the Royal Thai Police’s Aviation Division since 1973, has served for nearly five decades but is now considered aged and unsafe.
The tragic crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday claimed the lives of three officers: Police Major Pratheung Chulert (pilot), Police Captain Songphol Boonchai (pilot), and Police Lieutenant Thinnakrit Suwannoi (mechanic).
Pilot’s Friend Describes Serious Safety Concerns Before Crash
Sithit said he met the two pilots the night before the crash, and they admitted to risking their lives every time they flew the Bell 212 helicopter due to its poor condition—not due to pilot error.
“Less than 24 hours after they confided in me, both friends were gone because of the danger they always feared,” Sithit wrote.
He expressed anger over the situation and praised their courage for flying despite the risks.
Sithit criticised the RTP’s policy of having new pilots train on old helicopters while experienced pilots flew newer aircraft. “There is a joke among us that old pilots use new aircraft and new pilots use old ones,” he said.
He also shared a message from Pratheung confirming the helicopter was old and not ready to fly, adding that police pilots allowed to use new helicopters did not have to endure the same risks.
Sithit further revealed that the night before the crash, the two pilots recounted a previous incident where their helicopter malfunctioned and was only saved by Pratheung’s skilled manoeuvring to land safely.
Following the crash, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra summoned the RTP commissioner-general and Police Aviation Division leaders to review the condition of the police aviation fleet.
She was informed that many aircraft had been in service for years with insufficient maintenance. Paetongtarn ordered a thorough inspection and consideration of decommissioning ageing helicopters, with budget plans to replace them.
The prime minister stressed the government’s commitment to protecting police lives, recognising their vital role in safeguarding the public.