Two police pilots told friend of possible helicopter crash night before tragedy

Pilot’s Friend Describes Serious Safety Concerns Before Crash

Sithit said he met the two pilots the night before the crash, and they admitted to risking their lives every time they flew the Bell 212 helicopter due to its poor condition—not due to pilot error.

“Less than 24 hours after they confided in me, both friends were gone because of the danger they always feared,” Sithit wrote.

He expressed anger over the situation and praised their courage for flying despite the risks.

Criticism of Royal Thai Police’s Training and Aircraft Policies

Sithit criticised the RTP’s policy of having new pilots train on old helicopters while experienced pilots flew newer aircraft. “There is a joke among us that old pilots use new aircraft and new pilots use old ones,” he said.

He also shared a message from Pratheung confirming the helicopter was old and not ready to fly, adding that police pilots allowed to use new helicopters did not have to endure the same risks.