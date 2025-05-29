Southern army chief: Illegal firearm shop in army camp not linked to insurgents

The commander of the Fourth Army Area, Lt Gen Phaisarn Noosang, announced on Thursday that a shop illegally selling firearms inside the Nakhon Si Thammarat army base was not connected to weapons used by insurgents in Thailand’s deep South.

Phaisarn held a press conference to reveal findings from an internal investigation into the sale of guns and gun parts inside the welfare shop at Fort Vajiravudh. The press conference came two days after police, in coordination with Fourth Army Area officers, raided the shop and seized a large quantity of illegally sold firearms.

Arrest and Raid Details

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect, Wisut Hemman, 41, who allegedly sold 35 firearms, 16,000 rounds of ammunition, and over 100 gun parts from within the welfare shop compound. Most of the transactions were conducted via online orders.