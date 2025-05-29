MRTA launches free EV shuttle bus service for Orange Line passengers

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) on Thursday launched a free electric vehicle (EV) shuttle bus service for passengers of the Orange Line electric railway.

The free service acts as a feeder system for the Orange Line and operates on weekdays from 7:30 am to 7:20 pm, the MRTA announced. On weekends and public holidays, the service ends earlier, at 6:30 pm.

The shuttle bus runs between the MRTA’s Orange Line car park at the Thailand Cultural Centre to Min Buri and several key stops.