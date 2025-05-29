MRTA launches free EV shuttle bus service for Orange Line passengers

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) on Thursday launched a free electric vehicle (EV) shuttle bus service for passengers of the Orange Line electric railway.
The free service acts as a feeder system for the Orange Line and operates on weekdays from 7:30 am to 7:20 pm, the MRTA announced. On weekends and public holidays, the service ends earlier, at 6:30 pm.
The shuttle bus runs between the MRTA’s Orange Line car park at the Thailand Cultural Centre to Min Buri and several key stops.
These include a stop at the MRTA station’s parking area on Ratchadaphisek Road, as well as two additional stops in front of MRTA Building 1 and Building 2. The first stop is located on Rama IX Road, in front of the MRTA headquarters.
Passengers can track the shuttle in real time by downloading the MRTA Parking app.