Paetongtarn praises Kunlavut and Suchata for making Thai history

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday congratulated a Thai beauty queen for winning the Miss World title and a Thai badminton player for becoming the world No. 1.

In posts on Facebook and X, Paetongtarn said that both Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri and Kunlavut Vitidsarn had made history — as Thailand’s first Miss World and the country's first men’s singles badminton player to reach world No. 1, respectively.

Paetongtarn said the two had made all Thais proud through their efforts and determination to achieve these historic milestones.

