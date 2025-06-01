Paetongtarn praises Kunlavut and Suchata for making Thai history

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday congratulated a Thai beauty queen for winning the Miss World title and a Thai badminton player for becoming the world No. 1.
In posts on Facebook and X, Paetongtarn said that both Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri and Kunlavut Vitidsarn had made history — as Thailand’s first Miss World and the country's first men’s singles badminton player to reach world No. 1, respectively.
Paetongtarn said the two had made all Thais proud through their efforts and determination to achieve these historic milestones.
"The success of both of you will inspire Thai youths and the Thai people in general," the prime minister said.
Suchata won the Miss World 2025 title on Saturday, becoming the first Thai woman to claim the crown in the pageant’s 75-year history.
By reaching the final of the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, Kunlavut is set to ascend to the world No. 1 ranking — the first Thai men’s singles player ever to do so.
He will become only the fourth Thai shuttler to achieve a world No. 1 ranking, following Ratchanok Intanon in 2016 (women’s singles), and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in 2021.