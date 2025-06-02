Three arrested with 504 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Loei

Two men and a woman have been arrested in Loei province for allegedly smuggling 504 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” from the Lao border, the Loei governor announced on Monday.

Loei Governor Chaipoj Jaroonpong told a press conference at Border Patrol Police Company 246 that the arrests were made in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Suspects Identified, Linked to Cross-Border Drug Run

The suspects were identified as Methani (surname withheld), 26; Adisak (surname withheld), 27; and Paweenuch (surname withheld), 26. The two male suspects are from Samut Prakan, while the female suspect is from Surin.