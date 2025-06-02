Three arrested with 504 kilogrammes of crystal meth in Loei

Two men and a woman have been arrested in Loei province for allegedly smuggling 504 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” from the Lao border, the Loei governor announced on Monday.
Loei Governor Chaipoj Jaroonpong told a press conference at Border Patrol Police Company 246 that the arrests were made in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The suspects were identified as Methani (surname withheld), 26; Adisak (surname withheld), 27; and Paweenuch (surname withheld), 26. The two male suspects are from Samut Prakan, while the female suspect is from Surin.
The press conference was also attended by Pol Col Korn Chaisua, commander of the border patrol unit.
Governor Chaipoj said that police received a tip-off on Saturday, warning of a large drug shipment being smuggled across the Lao border into Pak Chom district. The drugs were allegedly destined for Ayutthaya.
Officers were informed that the suspects would check in to a resort in Pak Chom and transport the drugs using two vehicles.
Police conducted surveillance at the resort until 04:00, when they spotted a Honda Civic approaching. As officers moved in, the car fled towards Tambon Chiang Klom, prompting a high-speed chase.
Police coordinated with another team to deploy a stop stick, which burst the vehicle’s tyres. Inside the car, officers discovered 54 kilogrammes of crystal meth packed into 12 sacks.
Police returned to the resort to search a pickup truck, where they found the remaining drugs, bringing the total seized to 504 kilogrammes.
During questioning, the three suspects claimed they were hired by a drug network leader to collect the drugs from the Mekong River bank in Pak Chom. They were allegedly offered 50,000 baht for the job.