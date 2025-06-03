Immigration Bureau insists building safe after ceiling collapse

The Immigration Bureau has confirmed that the structural integrity of its training centre remains safe, following an incident in which part of the ceiling collapsed. The bureau attributed the collapse to humidity caused by the building’s air-conditioning system.

The clarification, issued on Tuesday, came in response to a post by the popular Facebook page CSI LA, which reported that the ceiling of a meeting room at the training centre had fallen just days before it was scheduled to host an immigration officers’ training session this Thursday.

In its original post at 3.34 pm on Monday, CSI LA claimed the building was the same one deemed structurally unsafe after the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar, which was also felt in parts of Thailand.