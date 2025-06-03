Air Force showcases drone mounted with M4 carbine

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Tuesday successfully tested the deployment of a drone mounted with an M4 carbine, capable of conducting surveillance missions along the border.
The M4-equipped drone was developed by the RTAF in collaboration with the Defence Technology Institute.
The demonstration followed recent tension and confrontation between Thai and Cambodian troops after a border clash at the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani.
The RTAF did not clarify whether the drone test coincided with the border tension by chance or was conducted intentionally.
According to the RTAF, the drone is designed to enhance the capabilities of ground patrol units and reduce the risk to personnel during territorial protection missions.