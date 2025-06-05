Fire breaks out at building under construction in Bangkok

A fire broke out in a pile of leftover construction materials on the eighth floor of a building under construction at around noon on Thursday. The blaze was quickly brought under control.
Police reported that no one was injured in the minor fire at the site, located on Soi Lat Phrao 8 off Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
Local residents and passers-by noticed thick smoke billowing from the building at approximately 12.12 pm and alerted the Suthisarn fire station. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
Fire crews arrived at around 12.20 pm and found the fire had started in a pile of plastic debris and leftover construction materials. The flames were extinguished shortly after their arrival.
Firefighters confirmed that no workers were trapped or injured. Officials also stated that the fire did not compromise the building’s structural integrity.