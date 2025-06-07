Thai-Cambodian fake news spreads : Government urges caution

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesperson, has addressed the recent circulation of misinformation and manipulated images on social media concerning Thai-Cambodian relations.

He stated that certain posts have deliberately distorted facts to attract public attention, causing widespread misunderstanding, panic, and social confusion.

The Thai government, through the Anti-Fake News Centre under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, has identified 33 related news items, of which 9 have been officially confirmed as fake by relevant state agencies.