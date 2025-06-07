Thai-Cambodian fake news spreads : Government urges caution

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesperson, has addressed the recent circulation of misinformation and manipulated images on social media concerning Thai-Cambodian relations.
He stated that certain posts have deliberately distorted facts to attract public attention, causing widespread misunderstanding, panic, and social confusion.
The Thai government, through the Anti-Fake News Centre under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, has identified 33 related news items, of which 9 have been officially confirmed as fake by relevant state agencies.
One of the most widely circulated false claims is that “the Thai government is preparing to shut down six border checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia.” This rumour is entirely untrue and has sparked unnecessary public alarm.
In coordination with the Immigration Bureau and other border-related agencies, authorities have confirmed that all border checkpoints remain open and fully operational. The origin of the claim was found to be fabricated, and steps have been taken to block its further dissemination.
The Thai-Cambodian border issue is highly sensitive and emotionally charged for people on both sides. Sharing fake news only serves to escalate tensions. Additionally, there have been instances of AI-generated images being used to provoke violence, as well as the spread of false messages and unfounded rumours, including claims about the dismissal of a senior military commander in the northern region.
The public is strongly urged to rely solely on official channels and credible mainstream media for information. Before believing or sharing any content, people should verify the credibility of the source. Reliable information is available through the Anti-Fake News Centre’s official platforms or the 24-hour hotline 1111.
If you encounter suspicious posts or content, you are encouraged to submit links or screenshots for verification to help combat the spread of false information. Spreading fake news may constitute a violation of the Computer Crime Act, carrying penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Reports of fake news or online crime can be made via the 1111 hotline (24/7), Line ID: @antifakenewscenter, or the website www.antifakenewscenter.com.