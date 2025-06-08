One minor, two micro earthquakes hit Myanmar on Sunday morning

A minor earthquake and two micro earthquakes struck Myanmar on Sunday morning, according to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department.

The division reported that a minor earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:57am. Its epicentre was located at latitude 21.205°N and longitude 99.350°E, at a depth of 2 kilometres. The location was approximately 93 kilometres northwest of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.