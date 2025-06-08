One minor, two micro earthquakes hit Myanmar on Sunday morning

SUNDAY, JUNE 08, 2025

One minor and two micro quakes struck Myanmar early Sunday, with tremors felt near the Thai border, northwest of Mae Sai and Mae Hong Son.

A minor earthquake and two micro earthquakes struck Myanmar on Sunday morning, according to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department.

The division reported that a minor earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:57am. Its epicentre was located at latitude 21.205°N and longitude 99.350°E, at a depth of 2 kilometres. The location was approximately 93 kilometres northwest of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Two micro earthquakes followed at 5:25am and 6:48am, with magnitudes of 2.2 and 2.9, respectively.

The 2.2-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 19.690°N and longitude 96.272°E—about 183 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district.

The 2.9-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre, with its epicentre at latitude 21.181°N and longitude 99.464°E—about 93 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy