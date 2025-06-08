One minor, two micro earthquakes hit Myanmar on Sunday morning

A minor earthquake and two micro earthquakes struck Myanmar on Sunday morning, according to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department.
The division reported that a minor earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:57am. Its epicentre was located at latitude 21.205°N and longitude 99.350°E, at a depth of 2 kilometres. The location was approximately 93 kilometres northwest of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.
Two micro earthquakes followed at 5:25am and 6:48am, with magnitudes of 2.2 and 2.9, respectively.
The 2.2-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 19.690°N and longitude 96.272°E—about 183 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district.
The 2.9-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre, with its epicentre at latitude 21.181°N and longitude 99.464°E—about 93 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district.