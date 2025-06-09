4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar after three smaller tremors

A light earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Myanmar on Monday morning, following three smaller quakes earlier in the early hours, the Earthquake Observation Division reported.
The division, under the Meteorological Department, stated that the 4.9-magnitude quake occurred at 10:14am at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was at latitude 18.414°N and longitude 94.789°E, approximately 333 kilometres northwest of Mae Sariang district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
Prior to this, Myanmar experienced one minor and two micro earthquakes in early hours of Monday.
A 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:32am at latitude 18.783°N and longitude 96.644°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres. It was located around 137 kilometres southwest of Khun Yuam district in Mae Hong Son.
At 3:03am, a 2.8-magnitude quake occurred at latitude 21.301°N and longitude 99.046°E, also at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 129 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province.
Later, at 5:29am, a 3.1-magnitude quake struck at latitude 21.330°N and longitude 98.952°E, at the same depth. The epicentre was about 138 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai.
The division noted that none of the tremors were reported to have been felt in Thailand.