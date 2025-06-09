4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar after three smaller tremors

A light earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Myanmar on Monday morning, following three smaller quakes earlier in the early hours, the Earthquake Observation Division reported.

The division, under the Meteorological Department, stated that the 4.9-magnitude quake occurred at 10:14am at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was at latitude 18.414°N and longitude 94.789°E, approximately 333 kilometres northwest of Mae Sariang district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.