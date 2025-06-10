General Suchinda Kraprayoon, Thailand’s 19th Prime Minister and 1991 coup leader, dies peacefully at 91

Suchinda rose steadily through the military ranks: instructor at the Staff College, Director of Army Operations, Assistant Chief of Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant Army Commander-in-Chief, and finally, on April 29, 1990, he succeeded General Chavalit Yongchaiyudh as Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army. On October 1, 1991, he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, succeeding General Sunthorn Kongsompong.



Political Role and Legacy

Suchinda also held political roles, including serving as an advisor to Prime Minister General Prem Tinsulanonda, secretary to Interior Minister General Sithi Chirarot, and a member of the Senate.

On February 23, 1991, he became Deputy Chairman of the National Peacekeeping Council (NPKC), which overthrew the government of Prime Minister General Chatichai Choonhavan in a military coup.

He later assumed office as Thailand’s 19th Prime Minister on April 7, 1992, a move that sparked public outrage and led to the "Black May" protests — a pivotal moment in Thai political history. On May 24, 1992, after just 48 days in office, Suchinda resigned as Prime Minister. Deputy PM Meechai Ruchuphan served as acting Prime Minister in the interim.

Following his resignation, Suchinda withdrew entirely from politics, though he remained a voice in discussions on governance, political reform, and military intervention, drawing on his personal experience.

Until recent years, he continued a tradition of welcoming senior military officers, business leaders, and political figures to his residence in Soi Ranong 2 on his birthday each August 6. However, he had retreated from public life in recent years due to declining health, before passing away from natural causes on June 10, 2025.