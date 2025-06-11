Residents of ten provinces warned of possible mudslides and flash flooding

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Wednesday warned residents in ten provinces across the North, Central, and Eastern regions to brace for possible flash flooding and mudslides.

The warning followed a forecast by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall across the three regions within the next 24 hours.

The ten provinces under alert are Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, and Trat.