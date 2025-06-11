Residents of ten provinces warned of possible mudslides and flash flooding

DMR warns residents in 10 provinces to prepare for flash floods and mudslides as heavy rain is forecast in the North, Central and Eastern regions.

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Wednesday warned residents in ten provinces across the North, Central, and Eastern regions to brace for possible flash flooding and mudslides.

The warning followed a forecast by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall across the three regions within the next 24 hours.

The ten provinces under alert are Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, and Trat.

The DMR urged disaster monitoring volunteers in these areas to measure rainfall regularly and remain on standby to warn residents of potential flash floods and mudslides.

Local government agencies were also advised to be prepared to assist residents in the event of flooding or landslides.
