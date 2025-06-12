Govt to build roads for troops to protect border forests: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Thursday that her government would build small roads to allow troops convenient access to forest borders, helping to protect them from encroachment and illegal logging.

Paetongtarn posted on her Facebook page that she held an urgent meeting on Thursday after visiting Surin, where the commander of the Second Army Area informed her that forest reserves and parks along the border had been encroached upon.

“Currently, it’s difficult to monitor the forests because they are located along the border and there are no roads to access them. Operations by officials are difficult and very slow,” Paetongtarn said in her post.