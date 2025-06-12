Air India London-Bound Jet Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport

An Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, bound for London Gatwick, Reuters reported, citing airline and police confirmations.

The incident occurred in a civilian area close to the airport, with no immediate details provided on potential fatalities.

The aircraft was en route to the UK's Gatwick Airport, Air India stated, while local police officials indicated the crash site was in a residential area near the departure point.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the 242 individuals on board comprised 217 adults and 11 children. Among them, 169 were Indian nationals, 43 were British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Aviation tracking website Flightradar24 identified the plane as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced passenger aircraft currently in service.

"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates," Air India posted on X (formerly Twitter).