Ex-Kaeng Krachan park chief fired over alleged corruption

The NACC further alleged that Chaiwat received a 1 million baht kickback, paid via a Kasikornbank cheque dated May 28, 2014.

Case 2: Falsified project completion approval

In the second case, Chaiwat allegedly signed off on the project’s completion on May 3, 2014, despite the work not having been properly inspected by authorised engineers. The NACC accused him of abusing his authority to ensure the contractor received payment without certified approval.

No criminal charges filed yet

Although disciplinary action has been taken, the NACC has not yet filed a criminal case against Chaiwat, as further investigation is ongoing.

Chaiwat denies wrongdoing

On Sunday, Chaiwat posted on Facebook that he had never engaged in corruption and would defend himself during a Facebook Live session scheduled for Thursday.

Tied to high-profile activist disappearance

Chaiwat previously made national headlines for his alleged involvement in the 2014 disappearance of Karen environmental activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen. Billy was last seen on April 17, 2014, after reportedly being detained by park officials for possessing wild bee honey inside Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Officials, including Chaiwat, claimed Billy was released the same day, though no records supported this claim.

In 2019, human remains believed to be Billy’s were discovered inside a burned oil drum submerged in a reservoir within the park. DNA tests matched the remains to Billy’s mother.

Court acquits murder charges but convicts Chaiwat of misconduct

In September 2023, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases acquitted Chaiwat and three other park officials of charges related to Billy’s murder, citing insufficient evidence.

However, Chaiwat was convicted of malfeasance for failing to report Billy’s detention and sentenced to three years in prison.

The court ruled it did not believe Billy had been released, but the evidence was not strong enough to prove he had been killed by the officials.

