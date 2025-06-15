Ex-Kaeng Krachan park chief fired over alleged corruption

A former Kaeng Krachan National Park chief, previously linked to the disappearance of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, has been dismissed from government service for serious disciplinary offences.
Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, confirmed on Sunday that he signed an order on June 6 to dismiss Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn as director of the Office of National Parks. The dismissal was made retroactive to September 30, 2023.
Chaiwat now has 30 days to appeal the decision with the Central Administrative Court, Jatuporn added.
The order was based on a May 30 decision by the ministry’s Civil Service Commission subcommittee, which endorsed findings by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The NACC had earlier ruled on September 26, 2023, that Chaiwat committed severe disciplinary violations in two construction projects during his tenure as chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province.
In the first case, Chaiwat allegedly helped Tha Yang Construction Ltd win a contract worth 3.527 million baht to build a protection unit office at Huay Komkrit in 2014. The NACC said the bidding process was not fair, as another company owned by the same person—Phetchaburi Yutthana Construction—was allowed to compete, creating a conflict of interest.
The NACC further alleged that Chaiwat received a 1 million baht kickback, paid via a Kasikornbank cheque dated May 28, 2014.
In the second case, Chaiwat allegedly signed off on the project’s completion on May 3, 2014, despite the work not having been properly inspected by authorised engineers. The NACC accused him of abusing his authority to ensure the contractor received payment without certified approval.
Although disciplinary action has been taken, the NACC has not yet filed a criminal case against Chaiwat, as further investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday, Chaiwat posted on Facebook that he had never engaged in corruption and would defend himself during a Facebook Live session scheduled for Thursday.
Chaiwat previously made national headlines for his alleged involvement in the 2014 disappearance of Karen environmental activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen. Billy was last seen on April 17, 2014, after reportedly being detained by park officials for possessing wild bee honey inside Kaeng Krachan National Park.
Officials, including Chaiwat, claimed Billy was released the same day, though no records supported this claim.
In 2019, human remains believed to be Billy’s were discovered inside a burned oil drum submerged in a reservoir within the park. DNA tests matched the remains to Billy’s mother.
In September 2023, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases acquitted Chaiwat and three other park officials of charges related to Billy’s murder, citing insufficient evidence.
However, Chaiwat was convicted of malfeasance for failing to report Billy’s detention and sentenced to three years in prison.
The court ruled it did not believe Billy had been released, but the evidence was not strong enough to prove he had been killed by the officials.