Extended Pink Line to two Muang Thong Thani stations begins commercial service

The 3-kilometre, two-station extension of the Pink Line in Muang Thong Thani began commercial operations on Tuesday, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced.

The extension runs from Sri Rat station to Impact Thani station (MT01) and Muang Thong Thani Lake station (MT02).

It connects to the main 34.5-kilometre Pink Line, which comprises 30 stations running from Rattanathibet Road in front of the Nonthaburi Government Complex to Min Buri station on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok’s Min Buri district.