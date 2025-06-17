Extended Pink Line to two Muang Thong Thani stations begins commercial service

The 3-kilometre, two-station extension of the Pink Line in Muang Thong Thani began commercial operations on Tuesday, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced.
The extension runs from Sri Rat station to Impact Thani station (MT01) and Muang Thong Thani Lake station (MT02).
It connects to the main 34.5-kilometre Pink Line, which comprises 30 stations running from Rattanathibet Road in front of the Nonthaburi Government Complex to Min Buri station on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok’s Min Buri district.
The Muang Thong Thani extension had been operating under a free trial run from 20 May to 16 June, before commencing paid services on Tuesday.
Fares for the two new stations start at 15 baht, with a maximum fare of 45 baht, depending on how far passengers travel along the main line.
Services operate daily from 6am to midnight.
On weekdays, trains run every five minutes during peak hours (7–8am and 5–6pm). During off-peak hours, trains arrive every ten minutes.
At weekends, trains run every ten minutes throughout the day, from 6am to midnight.