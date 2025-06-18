DSI to probe Chinese firm in Prachin Buri for possessing 8,000 tonnes of electronic waste

The Industry Ministry has alleged that a Chinese firm in Prachin Buri unlawfully possessed over 8,000 tonnes of electronic waste, prompting the ministry to ask the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to probe the matter.

The planned legal action against Set Metal Company Limited, located in Tambon Krok Somboon of Prachin Buri’s Si Maha Phot district, was announced on Wednesday by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and his aide, Thitipat Chotedechachainan.

Akanat said he had assigned Thitipat to lead a special investigation with officials from other concerned government agencies to recently inspect the Set Metal factory after learning it violated an order to suspend operations while it sought a permit and improved the factory’s working conditions.