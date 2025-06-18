DSI to probe Chinese firm in Prachin Buri for possessing 8,000 tonnes of electronic waste

The Industry Ministry has alleged that a Chinese firm in Prachin Buri unlawfully possessed over 8,000 tonnes of electronic waste, prompting the ministry to ask the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to probe the matter.
The planned legal action against Set Metal Company Limited, located in Tambon Krok Somboon of Prachin Buri’s Si Maha Phot district, was announced on Wednesday by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and his aide, Thitipat Chotedechachainan.
Akanat said he had assigned Thitipat to lead a special investigation with officials from other concerned government agencies to recently inspect the Set Metal factory after learning it violated an order to suspend operations while it sought a permit and improved the factory’s working conditions.
Akanat stated that the inspection by Thitipat’s team revealed that the factory had continued recycling electronic waste, particularly used power cables, despite the suspension order. The company was found to be in possession of around 8,000 tonnes of electronic waste.
Thitipat said that, due to the possession of such a large amount of hazardous electronic waste, the case met the criteria to be handled by the DSI. She added that the ministry would pass the case to the DSI as soon as possible.
She further explained that Set Metal was registered by two directors – Janjira (surname withheld) and Yuli Yang.
The factory compound had seven warehouses, and her team found that the factory was recycling used power cables, even though the ministry had earlier suspended its operation. Thitipat added that about 230 trucks transported electronic waste into the factory each month.
Thitipat also mentioned that the company had allowed seven Chinese and Taiwanese investors to lease parts of the compound for waste recycling operations.
She noted that the electronic waste found included parts of used electrical appliances, electric cables, transformers, and printed circuit boards.