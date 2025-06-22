20 Bangkok cannabis shops inspected to ensure legal compliance

Thanakrit emphasised that although all three shops inspected in Sukhumvit Soi 33 had valid licences, two failed to comply with reporting requirements mandated by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. These shops had not submitted records of their cannabis sales as required, and at least one had permitted customers to smoke inside, in violation of public health regulations.

One shop was found selling cannabis-infused gummies without prior FDA approval, prompting officers to seize the products and initiate legal proceedings against the shop owner.

“Since comprehensive cannabis control laws are not yet in place, the state must step in to ensure orderly regulation and prevent misuse,” Thanakrit said. “We must quickly structure a proper regulatory framework to strike a balance, allowing legal users to benefit while safeguarding public health, especially protecting youth from recreational misuse and unauthorised product processing.”Somruek said that all three cannabis shops inspected in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 33 had obtained legal operating licences. However, two were found in violation of key regulations.

Dr Somruek said cannabis retail operations must comply with strict rules, including a ban on smoking inside shops, a prohibition on sales to individuals under 20, and mandatory record-keeping detailing the buyer and the amount sold.

The two shops that failed to maintain these sales records will have their licences suspended for 10 to 14 days, during which time they must rectify the issues and submit compliance reports to the department. A committee will later review the reports to determine whether the shops may resume operations.

“These controls are in place to ensure cannabis is used responsibly and strictly for medical purposes,” Dr Somruek said. “In-store cannabis use must be supported by a valid medical prescription, and while the law is still being amended, shops under suspension will not be eligible for licence renewal.”

Meanwhile, Dr Withid said that one of the three shops was found selling cannabis-infused gummies without proper FDA labelling. The shop is now facing legal action for selling unapproved products — a violation carrying a fine of 30,000 baht.

The unlabelled products have been seized, and samples will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for further analysis to determine whether they contain any illegal narcotic substances.