20 Bangkok cannabis shops inspected to ensure legal compliance

The Ministry of Public Health, in cooperation with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and related agencies, deployed over 100 officers in a coordinated sweep of 20 cannabis shops across Bangkok on Sunday (June 22).
The operation aimed to enforce legal compliance and eliminate the sale of unauthorised psychoactive substances.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the operation follows a direct order from the Prime Minister, mandating a nationwide crackdown on unauthorised psychoactive drugs such as Rohypnol and Alprazolam, which are classified as controlled substances under medical regulations, along with precursor substances like kratom and cannabis.
The minister stressed that the move was not politically motivated and had no connection to the withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party from the ruling coalition. “This is strictly an enforcement of the law. We must clearly define what counts as a narcotic, what is a controlled substance, and what may be sold commercially. Rules must be clear and orderly,” Somsak said, adding that lessons learned would help revise relevant legislation to support legitimate cannabis businesses.
Following a formal assembly, the inspection teams were dispatched to several targeted areas, including Sukhumvit Soi 33. Key officials joining the inspection included Thanakrit Jitareerat, Assistant to the Public Health Minister; Dr Somruek Chungsaman, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine; and Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, Deputy Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration.
At three cannabis shops in Sukhumvit 33, authorities checked for valid business licences, product registrations, and transaction records. Violations were discovered at some locations, including failure to properly record transactions and provide product details, which officials stated constitute legal breaches.
Following the inspection, Thanakrit stated that the operation was conducted in response to public complaints concerning several serious violations.
He said authorities had received reports that some cannabis shops were selling products with THC levels exceeding the legal limit of 0.2%, offering cannabis-infused gummies without Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, and even allowing on-site smoking, which is prohibited unless conducted in designated legal areas.
Thanakrit emphasised that although all three shops inspected in Sukhumvit Soi 33 had valid licences, two failed to comply with reporting requirements mandated by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. These shops had not submitted records of their cannabis sales as required, and at least one had permitted customers to smoke inside, in violation of public health regulations.
One shop was found selling cannabis-infused gummies without prior FDA approval, prompting officers to seize the products and initiate legal proceedings against the shop owner.
“Since comprehensive cannabis control laws are not yet in place, the state must step in to ensure orderly regulation and prevent misuse,” Thanakrit said. “We must quickly structure a proper regulatory framework to strike a balance, allowing legal users to benefit while safeguarding public health, especially protecting youth from recreational misuse and unauthorised product processing.”Somruek said that all three cannabis shops inspected in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 33 had obtained legal operating licences. However, two were found in violation of key regulations.
Dr Somruek said cannabis retail operations must comply with strict rules, including a ban on smoking inside shops, a prohibition on sales to individuals under 20, and mandatory record-keeping detailing the buyer and the amount sold.
The two shops that failed to maintain these sales records will have their licences suspended for 10 to 14 days, during which time they must rectify the issues and submit compliance reports to the department. A committee will later review the reports to determine whether the shops may resume operations.
“These controls are in place to ensure cannabis is used responsibly and strictly for medical purposes,” Dr Somruek said. “In-store cannabis use must be supported by a valid medical prescription, and while the law is still being amended, shops under suspension will not be eligible for licence renewal.”
Meanwhile, Dr Withid said that one of the three shops was found selling cannabis-infused gummies without proper FDA labelling. The shop is now facing legal action for selling unapproved products — a violation carrying a fine of 30,000 baht.
The unlabelled products have been seized, and samples will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for further analysis to determine whether they contain any illegal narcotic substances.