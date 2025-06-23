Foreign Ministry urges Thais to leave Israel and Iran promptly

Assistance for Thai nationals in Iran

The Thai embassy in Tehran has assisted the first group of three Thai nationals who wished to leave the country. They successfully crossed the border into a neighbouring country by land on the night of June 21 and are now preparing for their return to Thailand.

The embassy is also working to assist a further 73 Thai citizens from various cities in Iran who have expressed their intention to leave. Efforts are underway to facilitate their safe overland departure to neighbouring countries.

Nikorndej added that, due to the significantly heightened risk in Tehran, the Thai embassy has established a temporary operations base, including a shelter and assistance centre, at the Elite World Van Hotel in Turkey, near the Iranian border.

Thai nationals in Iran can continue to reach the embassy via the existing 24-hour emergency contact number, he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that the situation in both Israel and Iran remains highly volatile and unpredictable, with a strong likelihood of further escalation.

He urged all Thai nationals currently in these countries to consider leaving as soon as possible for their own safety. Thais seeking assistance or additional information may contact the Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran at any time, he said.

Given the rising regional tensions, the Ministry also advised Thai nationals residing in other countries across the Middle East to closely follow updates from local Thai embassies.

Citizens are encouraged to download the Thai Consular mobile application, which provides a convenient platform for receiving real-time information and requesting consular assistance if needed.

The Ministry strongly recommends that Thai nationals avoid travelling to high-risk areas unless absolutely necessary.