Airlines cancel Middle East flights after US airstrikes on Iran

The Middle East has become a vital air corridor between Europe and Asia, particularly since the closure of Russian and Ukrainian airspace due to the ongoing conflict. However, data from the flight-tracking platform FlightRadar24 now shows that commercial aircraft are avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Israel entirely.

Several major airlines have taken precautionary measures. Air France has cancelled flights to and from both Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday, while British Airways has suspended services to Dubai and Doha as it monitors the situation.

In the United States, American Airlines had already suspended flights to Qatar prior to the strikes, and United Airlines has now also halted flights bound for Dubai.