Social Security Office: insured persons entitled to legal abortion services

She stated that those wishing to terminate a pregnancy safely may do so free of charge at participating hospitals.

This is classified as a sickness benefit under the Social Security scheme, entitling insured persons to access abortion services in accordance with the Medical Council’s regulations on the medical termination of pregnancy by licensed practitioners, as stipulated under Section 305 of the Criminal Code (2021).

Under Section 305 of the Criminal Code, which came into effect in February 2021, a woman who is no more than 12 weeks pregnant may legally terminate her pregnancy without criminal liability, provided the procedure is carried out by a licensed medical practitioner.