Social Security Office: insured persons entitled to legal abortion services

The Thai Social Security Office (SSO) now allows insured persons to legally terminate a pregnancy at medical facilities registered with the Department of Health, in accordance with the law.
Marasri Jairangsi, Secretary-General of the SSO, reiterated on Monday (June 23) that the organisation fully recognises the rights of female insured persons who are unprepared for pregnancy.
She stated that those wishing to terminate a pregnancy safely may do so free of charge at participating hospitals.
This is classified as a sickness benefit under the Social Security scheme, entitling insured persons to access abortion services in accordance with the Medical Council’s regulations on the medical termination of pregnancy by licensed practitioners, as stipulated under Section 305 of the Criminal Code (2021).
Under Section 305 of the Criminal Code, which came into effect in February 2021, a woman who is no more than 12 weeks pregnant may legally terminate her pregnancy without criminal liability, provided the procedure is carried out by a licensed medical practitioner.
The SSO has been informed that the National Health Security Office has allocated a budget to support safe abortion services. This funding—drawn from the budgets for health promotion, disease prevention, and inpatient care—covers all Thai citizens, regardless of their healthcare scheme.